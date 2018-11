Snoop Dogg Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

On Monday, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel, Pharrell Williams, & more were on hand for the ceremony & Snoop was in a celebratory mood as his star was unveiled.

Snoop Dogg just c-walked over his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Happy Monday pic.twitter.com/JUKvvZlJPp — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 19, 2018

This week also happens to mark the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Doggystyle". Conragtulations, Snoop!