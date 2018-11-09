A Snoop Dogg Musical Is Coming To Oakland Next Weekend

A semi-autobiographical musical starring Snoop Dogg is coming to Oakland's Paramount Theatre on Sunday night November 18th and it also includes Tamar Braxton, Omar Gooding, & Eric Benet.

Je’Caryous & Snoop present REDEMPTION OF A DOGG live in Oakland https://t.co/edEtprN3Ok pic.twitter.com/dOoCI3qgbB — VivaLaHipHop (@McPongolstein) September 19, 2018

Titled "Redemption Of A Dogg" the musical follows the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family. It features Snoop's greatest hits & his latest gospel album 'Bible Of Love'.

Tix start at $62.50 and you can get yours here.