A Snoop Dogg Musical Is Coming To Oakland Next Weekend

November 9, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment

A semi-autobiographical musical starring Snoop Dogg is coming to Oakland's Paramount Theatre on Sunday night November 18th and it also includes Tamar Braxton, Omar Gooding, & Eric Benet.

Titled "Redemption Of A Dogg" the musical follows the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family. It features Snoop's greatest hits & his latest gospel album 'Bible Of Love'.

I missed the Thunder game, but it was worth it --------------#snoopdogg #redemptionofadogg #datenight

A post shared by Steven Cooper (@hanginwitmrcooper83) on

Tix start at $62.50 and you can get yours here.

Tags: 
Snoop Dogg
Oakland