Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye And More Coming To Planet Home Summit In SF This September

An interactive weekend of talks, environmental solutions, musical performances and immersive experiences is coming to the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on the weekend of September 13 - 15. "Solutionists" include actors Edward Norton, Adrian Grenier, astronauts Mike Massimino & Captain Scott Kelly & scientist Bill Nye. Musical performances will include DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg's DJ project), Wyclef Jean, Gallant, Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker), MUNA & Anna Clendening.

Planet Home

3-day GA tickets are $75 and VIP ones are $400. The Visions pass, which you can apply for gets you into some exclusive sessions and programs. There are also single-day passes available for $30.

Here's the schedule for musical performances:

Friday 9/13:

(7:45pm) Anna Clendening

(8:45pm) Gallant

(9:45pm) Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

+ Fireside chat with Edward Norton

Saturday 9/14:

(7:00pm) MUNA

(8:00pm) DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg

(9:00pm) Wyclef Jean

+ Keynote with Bill Nye the Science Guy

For tickets and info head to planethome.eco.