Snoop Dogg Announces 4/20 Eve Show At Oracle Arena With E-40 And Too $hort

A popular meme that comes around on April 19 every year is one that says to leave out milk & cookies for Snoop Dogg. This year, you can spend the eve of April 20 with Snoop & more as he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his album 'Doggystyle' at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Snoop will play 'Doggystyle' in full and he'll also be joined by E-40, Too $hort, DJ Quik, Mac Mall & more on Friday night April 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday January 18.

Snoop Dogg most recently performed in the Bay Area last fall as part of the 'Redemption of a Dogg' play at Oakland's Paramount Theatre. Last spring he performed at Bottlerock Napa 2018 & took part in creating the world's biggest gin and juice.