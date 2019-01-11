Snoop Dogg Announces 4/20 Eve Show At Oracle Arena With E-40 And Too $hort
A popular meme that comes around on April 19 every year is one that says to leave out milk & cookies for Snoop Dogg. This year, you can spend the eve of April 20 with Snoop & more as he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his album 'Doggystyle' at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
The eve of 4/20 make sure you leave out cookies and milk for snoop dog— Wise Wombyn Rising (@andreaelenaa_) April 20, 2018
Snoop will play 'Doggystyle' in full and he'll also be joined by E-40, Too $hort, DJ Quik, Mac Mall & more on Friday night April 19.
Ya betta ask somebody. @snoopdogg returns to the Bay and celebrate 25 years of, and perform his classic album #Doggystyle Friday, April 19 @oraclearena with the homies @e40 @tooshort @djquik @therealmacmall & more! Tickets on sale Friday 1/18 at Ticketmaster.com, the arena box office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Stay tuned for presale info starting Tuesday. #SnoopDogg #E40 #TooShort #westcoasthiphop
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday January 18.
Snoop Dogg most recently performed in the Bay Area last fall as part of the 'Redemption of a Dogg' play at Oakland's Paramount Theatre. Last spring he performed at Bottlerock Napa 2018 & took part in creating the world's biggest gin and juice.
Snoop Dogg Making The World’s Biggest Gin and Juice Is What We Need Right Now https://t.co/OUAXhV2OyF pic.twitter.com/cuTMGZEBBb— VICE UK (@VICEUK) May 29, 2018