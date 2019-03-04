Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher, And AFI Announce Summer Tour With Shoreline Show

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher (formerly of Oasis) & the High Flying Birds + AFI have announced a summer tour. It concludes on Saturday August 31st at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Excited to announce The Smashing Pumpkins and @NoelGallagher's High Flying Birds will be touring North America this summer with special guests @AFI. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 8th, at 10AM local.



*LA's on sale date TBA

Tickets go on sale Friday March 8 at 10AM.

