Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher, And AFI Announce Summer Tour With Shoreline Show
Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher (formerly of Oasis) & the High Flying Birds + AFI have announced a summer tour. It concludes on Saturday August 31st at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.
Excited to announce The Smashing Pumpkins and @NoelGallagher’s High Flying Birds will be touring North America this summer with special guests @AFI. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 8th, at 10AM local. https://t.co/LyAvkyg2Iu— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 4, 2019
*LA's on sale date TBA pic.twitter.com/BTqREl0AJR
Tickets go on sale Friday March 8 at 10AM.
.@SmashingPumpkin & @NoelGallagher's High Flying Birds 2019 tour heads to @ShorelineAmp on Saturday, August 31st with @AFI! Presales start tomorrow at 10am.— LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) March 4, 2019
Get more info here: https://t.co/cSYW7kEwPN pic.twitter.com/ON2XFIiGpf
For tickets & info head here.