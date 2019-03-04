Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher, And AFI Announce Summer Tour With Shoreline Show

March 4, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

USA Today / SIPA

Categories: 
Music

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher (formerly of Oasis) & the High Flying Birds + AFI have announced a summer tour. It concludes on Saturday August 31st at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 8 at 10AM.

For tickets & info head here.

Tags: 
Smashing Pumpkins
Noel Gallagher
AFI