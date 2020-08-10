Smash Mouth Performs For Thousands At Biker Fest Over The Weekend

We reported over the weekend that thousands of (maskless) bikers had descened on the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota and that a pair of Bay Area bands were slated to play Sunday night.

Tonight's music lineup at the festival in South Dakota feat. a pair of bands from the south bay: Smash Mouth & Trapt.https://t.co/zEINyRidev — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) August 9, 2020

Both Smash Mouth & Trapt did just that & Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell reportedly told the crowd, "We're all here together tonight. F*** that COVID s***".

these people risked it all to see Smash Mouth last night pic.twitter.com/6yDbVXXEGN — Lambgoat (@lambgoat) August 10, 2020

--HAPPENING NOW-- The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit KOTATV) #SmashMouth #SouthDakota #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3QyEtW7vi7 — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Trapt also took offense to several websites calling out their reportedly tiny crowd on Sunday.

The nerds in @consequence find the moment with least amount of people front of stage, like the first song of an opening set, to prove no one showed up to this. Am I trump or something? These metal/metal core -- music sites are formerly bullied adult kids trying to turn the tables https://t.co/J5tUd4wuyW pic.twitter.com/TRX2Ii8o2Y — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) August 10, 2020

Festival organizers encouraged attendees to follow COVID-19 precautions, but it doesn't appear that many are.

Still to come at the rally this week are performances from Buckcherry, Lit, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, 38 Special, Quiet Riot and more.