Smash Mouth Performs For Thousands At Biker Fest Over The Weekend

"F*** This COVID SH**" - Steve Harwell

August 10, 2020
Smash Mouth

We reported over the weekend that thousands of (maskless) bikers had descened on the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota and that a pair of Bay Area bands were slated to play Sunday night. 

Both Smash Mouth & Trapt did just that & Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell reportedly told the crowd, "We're all here together tonight. F*** that COVID s***".

Trapt also took offense to several websites calling out their reportedly tiny crowd on Sunday.

Festival organizers encouraged attendees to follow COVID-19 precautions, but it doesn't appear that many are.

Still to come at the rally this week are performances from Buckcherry, Lit, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, 38 Special, Quiet Riot and more.

