Smaller Classes, Major Schedule Changes Expected When California Schools Reopen

Once schools begin reopening in California things will look very different on campuses as social distancing of students becomes a main priority. A 62-page guidebook has been released and provides several models for learning that will be a big change from the norm.

Reopening California schools: Expect smaller class sizes, changes to schedules, and more https://t.co/hstNo6SIpb pic.twitter.com/Qprdg35OXX — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 15, 2020

Among what's expected are classes between 10-15 students and there are four models by which districts are recommended to schedule classes:

Different grades have staggered start times in a day (for example, K-3rd in the AM, 4th-6th in the PM)

Students come to school on two designated days of the week based on your grade

Students would alternate weeks of in-person learning and weeks of distance learning at home

For K-8 schools, opportunities for students to stay with the same teacher for multiple grade levels

Administrators are expected to keep students six feet apart at all times, including during recess.

Extensive sanitation measures will also be put in place across California schools.