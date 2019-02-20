Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says Imagine Dragons Have Replaced Nickelback As The World's Most Hated Band

Corey Taylor of Slipknot & Stone Sour fame joined Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones on his Jonesy's Jukebox radio show this week & that's where he was asked about rock's most hated band. Taylor declared that Nickelback have passed the baton to Imagine Dragons for that title.

Taylor went on to mention that he's cool with people hating Imagine Dragons because he thinks they're awful & that Nickelback is actually earning some people's apprciation back these days. He has been a noted Nickelback hater since the early 2000s & famously called their singer Chad Kroeger "captain ego from Planet Douche," so this is a bit of a surprise. Nickelback have also mentioned wanting to get heavier & record a metal album, so perhaps Taylor respects the direction they're going.

Video of Corey Taylor &amp; Jason Christopher In-Studio with Jonesy

Was it possible he was just joking around with his Imagine Dragons comments - yeah, perhaps. Here's how he responded it to being a headline:

Took less than 24 hours...

Ridiculous... https://t.co/krbmCF4B4W — confirm: 0-0-0... DESTRUCT... 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) February 20, 2019

