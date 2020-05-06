Defunct San Francisco Venue Slim's Launches Online Store

May 6, 2020
Longtime San Francisco concert venue Slim's announced back in March that it would not reopen after the shelter-in-place order lifts and that after 30 years the final show had been played there. Now the venue has launched a store so you can grab merch to remember the venue by.

You can grab shirts, a baseball T, a hoodie, a mug and more.

Among the acts to have graced the stage of the venue that opened back in the late 80s include Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pearl Jam, No Doubt, Radiohead, Beck and countless others.

The decision to close the 600-cap room reportedly was made before the end of 2019 and has nothing to do with the Coronavirus outbreak. Slim's employees will be working for the Great American Music Hall once shows can be held again.

