Slim's In San Francisco To Close For Good After More Than 30 Years

One of San Francisco's longest-running concert venues, Slim's, will not re-open once San Francisco's shelter-in-place is lifted, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Employees were informed in an e-mail on March 18th that the venue is closing permanently.

For an entire generation, @SlimsSF played a crucial role in San Francisco nightlife. It was the home base for many Bay Area bands and the first stop in town for touring acts on their way up.https://t.co/jDcLxxgStR — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) March 20, 2020

Among the acts to have graced the stage of the venue that opened back in the late 80s include Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pearl Jam, No Doubt, Radiohead, Beck and countless others.

The decision to close the 600-cap room reportedly was made before the end of 2019 and has nothing to do with the Coronavirus outbreak.

It's unclear what will happen with shows scheduled at the venue through June, if they're able to be held is the first question, but venue changes are likely in the works.

