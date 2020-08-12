Slim's To Be Replaced By Nightclub Called 'YOLO' & Will Only Have DJs - No Live Music

A legendary music venue in San Francisco, Slim's, announced that it was closing for good back in March and now it appears that a nightclub called 'YOLO' is preparing to take its place at 333 11th Street. This according to a permit appliation with the City.

Slim's, the San Francisco nightclub that presented an eclectic array of live rock, blues, jazz, folk, R&B and rap artists for over 30 years, has been sold to new owners promising to book "mostly EDM, Top 40 DJs" and "no live band[s> like what Slim's had." https://t.co/uaPNOkqMMp — KQED (@KQED) August 13, 2020

Owners of Pure in Sunnyvale are going to operate the club that will feature only DJs spinning EDM, top 40 & hip-hop and no live bands. It will also have your usual nightclub standards like a dress code, ropes/barricades at the entrance and bouncers in suit & ties, according to KQED. If there are live performances it'll likely be similar to appearances made by rappers like ones at Pure.

YOLO (which stands for "You Only Live Once") has asked to retain the permit that Slim's had to operate until 4AM, but does not expect events to go back 2AM for the most part.

The new club owners don't expect the space to open anytime soon as venues remain shuttered.

Meanwhile, the Slim's staff will be working at the Great American Music Hall once they're back in business and you can grab Slim's merch here.