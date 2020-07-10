Skateboarders Fly Down SF Hill In Annual 'Hill Bomb' Event

The yearly event took place Thursday night

July 10, 2020
Dallas
Chris Tuite

Bay Area News

On Thursday evening hundreds of skateboarders (& cyclists) returned to the Mission Dolores neighborhood for the annual 'Hill Bomb' event that sees them flying down San Francisco hills at insane rates of speed.

Hill Bomb 2020- Dolores Park, SF

The goal is to fly down Dolores Street as fast as you can and as usual there were several brutal wipe-outs.

A San Francisco tradition steeped in pain #doloreshillbomb

Ouch #doloreshillbomb

There were also several cyclists who took on the hill this year.

#doloreshillbomb2020 #dolorespark #doloreshillbomb

This event followed a June one at Twin Peaks called 'Bomb Hills 4 Black Lives'.

San Francisco
