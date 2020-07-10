Skateboarders Fly Down SF Hill In Annual 'Hill Bomb' Event

On Thursday evening hundreds of skateboarders (& cyclists) returned to the Mission Dolores neighborhood for the annual 'Hill Bomb' event that sees them flying down San Francisco hills at insane rates of speed.

Hill Bomb 2020- Dolores Park, SF A post shared by Chris Tuite (@christuitephoto) on Jul 10, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

The goal is to fly down Dolores Street as fast as you can and as usual there were several brutal wipe-outs.

Ouch #doloreshillbomb A post shared by Dark Sophia (@sofuandcat) on Jul 9, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

There were also several cyclists who took on the hill this year.

#doloreshillbomb2020 #dolorespark #doloreshillbomb A post shared by @ bykgil on Jul 9, 2020 at 10:50pm PDT

This event followed a June one at Twin Peaks called 'Bomb Hills 4 Black Lives'.