Skateboarders Fly Down SF Hill In Annual 'Hill Bomb' Event
The yearly event took place Thursday night
July 10, 2020
On Thursday evening hundreds of skateboarders (& cyclists) returned to the Mission Dolores neighborhood for the annual 'Hill Bomb' event that sees them flying down San Francisco hills at insane rates of speed.
The goal is to fly down Dolores Street as fast as you can and as usual there were several brutal wipe-outs.
There were also several cyclists who took on the hill this year.
This event followed a June one at Twin Peaks called 'Bomb Hills 4 Black Lives'.