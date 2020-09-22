Sizzler declares bankruptcy due to ongoing pandemic

Longtime American steakhouse & salad bar, Sizzler, has filed for bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The chain currently has 107 locations with several of them in the Bay Area.

Sizzler, the Orange County-based restaurant chain known for its moderately priced steaks and expansive salad bar, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today due to losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/Bd8JjM5fut — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 22, 2020

Sales for Sizzler had been declining prior to the pandemic and plummeted afterwards as buffet-style restaurants have suffered especially hard amidst widespread public health concerns.

Among what Sizzler is looking to do is to renegotiate lease terms with 93 franchisee locations, but they'll close several. They'll also look to shore up losses as best they can to survive in a post-pandemic world.