Sizzler declares bankruptcy due to ongoing pandemic

Sizzler is seeking financial assistance to remain in business

September 22, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Sizzler

© Kris Tripplaar / SIPA

Categories: 
National News

Longtime American steakhouse & salad bar, Sizzler, has filed for bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The chain currently has 107 locations with several of them in the Bay Area.

Sales for Sizzler had been declining prior to the pandemic and plummeted afterwards as buffet-style restaurants have suffered especially hard amidst widespread public health concerns.

Among what Sizzler is looking to do is to renegotiate lease terms with 93 franchisee locations, but they'll close several. They'll also look to shore up losses as best they can to survive in a post-pandemic world.

Tags: 
Sizzler
bankruptcy