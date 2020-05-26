Six Flags Releases New Safety Guidelines Before First Parks Reopens

ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD) -Six Flags has announced its plan to reopen its park in Oklahoma City and says it is working with epidemiologists to safely open Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor when it receives clearance from Governor Greg Abbott's office. Six Flags will reopen the park in Oklahoma City June 5.

"At Six Flags, your safety is always our number one priority," says the company's Sharon Parker.

Six Flags is setting up attendance limits at all of its parks. Members, season pass holders and single-day ticket holders will need to make a reservation at http://www.sixflags.com/reserve. They will need to enter their ticket number, pick a day and time to visit, order pre-paid parking and watch a video on social distancing and sanitization procedures.

"By limiting the number of people in the park, everyone will have more room to move around and maintain proper social distancing," Parker says.

Parker says all employees and visitors over the age of two will be required to wear masks. Customers who do not have a mask will need to buy one at the main entrance.

Six Flags will also use thermal imaging cameras to take the temperatures of customers and employees as they walk into the park. The parks will also have new security screening technology for "touchless bag checks."

Six Flags will lay out markers every six feet in lines and block off alternate rows of rides. Parker says employees will also increase disinfecting "high touch areas," like railings, handrails and restraints.

There's no word currently on when Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, or Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord will reopen, but here's a complete list of Six Flags Over Texas' safety protocols:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

· Contact-less IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry; and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;

· All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day. Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement; and

· Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

· Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

· Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

· Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

· Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play; arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

· Capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

· Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

· Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

· Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

· Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

· Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

· Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

· All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

· Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

· Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

· Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

· Beverages will be served by attendants, and guests will receive any drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

· All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

· Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

· Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

· Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

· Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

· Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

· Safety messaging and reminders on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, in-park announcements, and recorded phone messages will occur frequently;

· Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place;

· Informational safety signage is posted throughout the park; and

· Handouts outlining guest screening processes and safety procedures will be distributed at the Toll Plaza.​