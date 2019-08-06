Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Reunite For Ghost-Hunting Horror-Comedy Series

News first came around back in early 2018 that the team behind 'Shaun Of The Dead' & 'Hot Fuzz' were working on a new series based on ghost-hunting and now Simon Pegg & Nick Frost's horror-comedy series 'Truth Seekers' has a home.

Amazon has now picked the up series of half-hour long episodes and it's set to begin filming in September.

In the show the two will stake out haunted churches, abandoned hospitals, and more spooky spots like normal ghost-hunting shows, but in this series as the supernatural experiences grow more frightening & at times deadly the pair discover a conspiracy that could put the human race in jeopardy.

For more head to Variety.