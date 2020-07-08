Silversun Pickups Cover 80s Pop Hit "Toy Soldiers"; Talk Return Of Live Music

Silversun Pickups have released a cover of Martika's late 80s pop hit, "Toy Soldiers," and singer Brian Aubert chatted with us about why they chose that song:

Video of Silversun Pickups - Toy Soldiers (Official Video)

Why did you choose to cover this song?

Brian: There's something haunting about it that I have connected with for a long time. It's one of those 80s songs that people really know, but you never hear it anywhere. Just thought it would be fun to give it a little more attention.

Was there any debate within the band as to what song you wanted to cover & release?

Brian: No. This wasn't about doing a cover. This was about covering this song.

What cover(s) do you think best do justice to the originals?

Brian: I'm not a big covers guy. I'm not sure why, it's just not something that gets me going. One of my favorite covers has to be Sonic Youth covering The Carpenters.

Video of Sonic Youth doing Superstar by the Carpenters

Have you found you've had more, or less time to work on music during quarantine?

Brian: That's hard to say. It's been hard to find time for that because my priorities have been with my 5 year old son, making sure he's learning what he needs to know (school's out forever....) and keeping his spirits high through all this madness. But I'm not sure if i would be making new music right now anyway. SSPU land is still swimming in Widow's weeds...

What do you think the future of live music looks like?

Brian: It'll look the same. But with masks.... and flying cars.... and replicants... and light cycles... and maybe there will be a The Last of Us 3??... i hope so....

The cover was produced by Butch Vig and the video was directed by Claire Marie Vogel & Aaron Hymes.