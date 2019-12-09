Silversun Pickups Announce Fox Theater Show In February

Silversun Pickups have announced a 2020 U.S. tour and they'll make their return to the Bay Area on Saturday February 8, 2020 with a show at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

We told you more dates would be on the way! We’re happy to announce that we’ll be on tour this February and March across the U.S. Pre-sale starts tomorrow! Head to our Story or SilversunPickups.com for details. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Poster 1️⃣: We’re looking forward to hitting the road in the New Year with special guest @elizaandthedelusionals on select dates! Where will we see you? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Poster 2️⃣: Let’s close out 2019 together! Link in bio to grab tickets for our remaining December shows.