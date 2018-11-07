'Shrek' And 'Puss In Boots' Reboots Are On The Way

November 7, 2018
Universal Pictures has decided that it's time to bring back Shrek for a new generation of kids & the man behind the 'Despicable Me' & 'Minions' movies will be in charge of the project.

Chris Meledandri will be tasked with creating some fresh storylines for both Shrek & Puss Is Boots & he's hopeful the original voice actors will reprise their roles. He admits that a high bar has been set by the past films, but that there's a "tremendous amount of fun to be found in that world".

The last Shrek film, 'Shrek Forever After,' came out back in 2010 & it appears likely we'll a new one within the next few years.

For more, head to Variety.

