'Shrek' And 'Puss In Boots' Reboots Are On The Way

Universal Pictures has decided that it's time to bring back Shrek for a new generation of kids & the man behind the 'Despicable Me' & 'Minions' movies will be in charge of the project.

Shrek and Puss in Boots will be rebooted by the Minions studio https://t.co/8Wuf47B0PE pic.twitter.com/1N5A9ZPNSv — Polygon (@Polygon) November 6, 2018

Chris Meledandri will be tasked with creating some fresh storylines for both Shrek & Puss Is Boots & he's hopeful the original voice actors will reprise their roles. He admits that a high bar has been set by the past films, but that there's a "tremendous amount of fun to be found in that world".

'The Shrek Movies Are Kind Of Terrible". Said nobody ever! https://t.co/7pDLozG8ed — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) November 7, 2018

The last Shrek film, 'Shrek Forever After,' came out back in 2010 & it appears likely we'll a new one within the next few years.

