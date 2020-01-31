Should The Monday After Super Bowl Be A Holiday? HR Managers Say Yes

(Via WWJ News)

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Do you plan to work on Monday after all of that eating and drinking?

As it turns out, 72 percent of HR managers say that "Super Monday" should be a holiday, according to a Robert Half survey. Senior vice president of Robert Half in Detroit, Robin Ankton, says many workers end up taking the day off anyway or just call in sick.

RELATED: Teen Petitions To Move Super Bowl To Saturday

"Clearly when people come in and they're tired or they've stayed up late celebrating, sometimes the tradeoff is low productivity or somebody takes a vacation day," Ankton told WWJ's Beth Fisher. "As an employer, I prefer somebody just have it scheduled off and enjoy their Super Monday."

Ankton says the majority of employees talk about a major sports event with co-workers the day after a big game, which also eats at productivity.

"Fifty-five percent of workers do discuss the game when they do come to work on that Monday, Super Monday, and that's a large number," she said. "Twenty-five, 26 percent feel less productive and 20 percent are saying that they might take the day off."

Ankton says it's best not to call in sick because everyone knows the game was on Sunday. Leaving your co-workers in a lurch will definitely hurt your professional reputation.

More than 17 million workers are likely to miss work the day after Super Bowl LIV, according to a survey conducted by think tank Workforce Institute at Kronos.