Shoreline Gives Out Their Garlic Fries Recipe So You Can Make Them At Home
...instead of spilling them on the lawn
August 11, 2020
As we deal with a pandemic that's taken concerts from us, Shoreline Amphitheatre has given us their garlic fries recipe so we can make them at home.
Since you can't join us this summer, we figured we'd bring a little bit of Shoreline Amphitheatre home to you. #FoodieFriday
We'd prefer to be eating them on the lawn while watching a show this summer, but we'll take this for now.
Shows at the venue are currently scheduled to continue in the summer of 2021.