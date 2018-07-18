25-Foot Shirtless Jeff Goldblum Statue Pops Up In London

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Entertainment

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original 'Jurassic Park' NowTV was inspired to litter jurassic facts all over London's Potters Fields Park near London Bridge. The most notable thing they've done is place a 25-foot shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue in the park. 

Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm in several 'Jurassic Park' films and the shirtless image of him has become a meme and even a Funko Pop figure.

If you want to see the statue in person you have until Thursday, July 26 before it's removed.

Jeff Goldblum
London
Jurassic Park