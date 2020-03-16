Shelter In Place Ordered For SF And Six Bay Area Counties Due To Coronavirus

March 16, 2020
San Francisco mayor London Breed has ordered that all residents remain in their homes for the next three weeks and only to leave for essential needs. Six Bay Area counties are instituting the same policy.

San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo & Santa Clara counties are the others who are asking residents to "shelter in place".

Grocery stores, banks, and hospitals are among what will remain open. Restaurants will be take-out only. The order will be in place through April 7th.

