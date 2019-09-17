She And Him Announce Christmas Party Show In Oakland This Decemeber

September 17, 2019
Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are set to hit the road for a She & Him holiday tour and they'll be stopping by the Fox Theater in Oakland on Thursday night December 12th for a Christmas Party.

Pre-sale starts at 10AM on Thursday (9/19) with password 'grammies' & general on sale is Friday (9/20) at 10AM. You can get tickets here.

The duo have released a pair of Christmas albums, A Very She & Him Christmas (2011) & Christmas Party (2016).

