She And Him Announce Christmas Party Show In Oakland This Decemeber

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are set to hit the road for a She & Him holiday tour and they'll be stopping by the Fox Theater in Oakland on Thursday night December 12th for a Christmas Party.

--JUST ANNOUNCED--@sheandhim are having a #ChristmasParty on Dec. 12 and you're invited!



-- Presale begins this Thursday 9/19 at 10am with password = GRAMMIES



ℹ️ https://t.co/x2DgJtnWlM pic.twitter.com/HZakNuXS2q — Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) September 17, 2019

Pre-sale starts at 10AM on Thursday (9/19) with password 'grammies' & general on sale is Friday (9/20) at 10AM. You can get tickets here.

The duo have released a pair of Christmas albums, A Very She & Him Christmas (2011) & Christmas Party (2016).