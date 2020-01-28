Shake Shack Readies First SF And Valley Fair Locations

Since opening their first Bay Area locations in Palo Alto at the end of 2018, burger chain Shake Shack has opened two more locations so far with one in Larkspur in the spring of 2019 and San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center shortly after. The most recent one we've found out about is that the South Bay has one coming at the Valley Fair Mall.

Hey, Santa Clara! Ready to take your career to the next level? We're looking for a manager to lead an awesome team at our upcoming Valley Fair Shack. Scope the deets here: https://t.co/UidN6zrOoO pic.twitter.com/2zOUdekCEz — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) January 9, 2020

The Valley Fair Shake Shack will be part of a new dining promenade debuting in the spring and they're currently staffing the restaurant now.

San Francisco's first Shake Shack will open within the next few weeks in the Cow Hollow neighborhood with another planned for the Westfield shopping center food court.

lol, leave it to the people of San Francisco to be upset about a Shake Shack opening in their city https://t.co/ktWYRmOo9P — Mark Cersosimo (@markinhifi) January 23, 2020

Another location is expected to open up in Oakland's Uptown Station. We'll keep you updated as the NY-based burger chain continues to pop-up all over the Bay Area.