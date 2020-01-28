Shake Shack Readies First SF And Valley Fair Locations

January 28, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Scott Olson / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

Since opening their first Bay Area locations in Palo Alto at the end of 2018, burger chain Shake Shack has opened two more locations so far with one in Larkspur in the spring of 2019 and San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center shortly after. The most recent one we've found out about is that the South Bay has one coming at the Valley Fair Mall.

The Valley Fair Shake Shack will be part of a new dining promenade debuting in the spring and they're currently staffing the restaurant now.

San Francisco's first Shake Shack will open within the next few weeks in the Cow Hollow neighborhood with another planned for the Westfield shopping center food court.

Another location is expected to open up in Oakland's Uptown Station. We'll keep you updated as the NY-based burger chain continues to pop-up all over the Bay Area.

Tags: 
Shake Shack
Valley Fair
San Francisco