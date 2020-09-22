Shake Shack opens South Bay location at Westfield Valley Fair

Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara has had quite the year after much of their $1.1 billion renovation was unveiled just days before shelter in place orders forced the mall to close for months. It reopened in June before shutting down again in July. Now more shops continue to open and the long-awaited Shake Shack in their dining promenade held its grand opening on Tuesday September 22nd.

Head to the NEW Valley Fair @shakeshack today from 11am-6pm for their grand opening! For every meal bought, they will donate a meal to our Club kids! #BetheKeyOpentheDoor #BGCSV @mercnews https://t.co/zTMSfwQomt — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGClubSV) September 22, 2020

The Bay Area's fifth Shake Shack lets customers eat on an outdoor patio near Macy's, or lets you take your meal to-go and they offer a special Valley Fair Sunrise concrete, which is a location-specific milkshake that features vanilla custard, strawberry puree, lemon curd, and granola. There's also a special hot chik'n sandwich and spicy cheese fries to go along with your usual menu of burgers.

Shake Shack has made its Santa Clara debut https://t.co/LDQlkyBu8c — Eater SF (@eatersf) September 23, 2020

Hours are currently limited to 11AM-6PM, but should expand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.