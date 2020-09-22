Shake Shack opens South Bay location at Westfield Valley Fair

The bay area's fifth Shake Shack is now open

September 22, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Scott Olson / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara has had quite the year after much of their $1.1 billion renovation was unveiled just days before shelter in place orders forced the mall to close for months. It reopened in June before shutting down again in July. Now more shops continue to open and the long-awaited Shake Shack in their dining promenade held its grand opening on Tuesday September 22nd.

The Bay Area's fifth Shake Shack lets customers eat on an outdoor patio near Macy's, or lets you take your meal to-go and they offer a special Valley Fair Sunrise concrete, which is a location-specific milkshake that features vanilla custard, strawberry puree, lemon curd, and granola. There's also a special hot chik'n sandwich and spicy cheese fries to go along with your usual menu of burgers.

Hours are currently limited to 11AM-6PM, but should expand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Tags: 
Shake Shack
Valley Fair