Shake Shack Opening Location In San Mateo This Weekend

One year since drawing huge lines at the opening of its first Bay Area location in Palo Alto, Shake Shack is ready to open its third Bay Area location at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center (33 Hillsdale Mall) on Sunday Dec. 15th.

The existing Bay Area locations in Palo Alto & Larkspur have remained very busy since their openings and more locations are planned in San Francisco in Cow Hollow & the Westfield Shopping Center as well as a location in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood in the near future.

Each Shake Shack offers some local flare and this San Mateo location will feature special desserts with ingredients from Bay Area companies like Manresa Bread & Dandelion Chocolate plus they'll have Fort Point, 21st Amendment & Drake's beers on tap.

