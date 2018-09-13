Shake Shack To Open First Bay Area Location In October

It was announced back in January that Shake Shack would arrive in the Bay Area this fall with a location in Palo Alto's Stanford Shopping Center and now it appears its doors will open in late October.

The first Bay Area Shake Shack is opening in October, with special regional items like a Manresa Bread cookie concrete https://t.co/7qgmnSWcqL pic.twitter.com/CKhG3V2gbN — Eater SF (@eatersf) September 13, 2018

The Palo Alto location will be serving up Bay Area-friendly sweets made with Dandelion Chocolate products & Manresa Bread. They'll also have a Bay Area exclusive burger.

This is the first of three announced Bay Area locations with a Larkspur store & a marina district SF store to follow in 2019.

We'll let you know when they open their doors.