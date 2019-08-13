Shake Shack To Open Another Bay Area Location In Oakland

After arriving in the Bay Area in late 2018 with crazy lines at their Palo Alto location & a second one this past spring in Larkspur, another Bay Area Shake Shack location is now planned for Uptown Oakland.

Looks like Oakland is getting a Shake Shack https://t.co/lphulyBTeO pic.twitter.com/esimhaFYYh — Eater SF (@eatersf) August 13, 2019

We've been awaiting word on progress of the chain's Marina District location in San Francisco, but we now have another to look forward to as it's being reported that the burger spot will occupy part of the street-level floor at the old Sears building (1955 Broadway), per Eater SF.

We'll keep you updated as to when this Oakland location and the future San Francisco location are set to open.