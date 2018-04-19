Shake Shack Confirms San Francisco Location

As has been rumored upon the reveal that Shake Shack was opening multiple locations in the Bay Area, one is now confirmed to come to San Francisco's Marina/Cow Hollow neighborhood with a restaurant set to land at 3060 Fillmore St. in 2019.

The first Bay Area Shake Shack will open this fall in Palo Alto's Stanford Shopping Center & a second will follow in Larkspur.

Shake Shack will be competing with Super Duper & Roam Burgers who have locations within a mile of its future Marina restaurant.