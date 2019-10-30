Shack Shack To Open A Location In San Francisco's Westfield Mall In 2020

As we await the opening San Francisco's Shake Shack location in the Marina a second SF location for the burger chain has been announced & it's set to open in the Westfield Centre in 2020.

Shake Shack opening new location in San Francisco mall https://t.co/Rl4S4wt3mJ pic.twitter.com/NLtm82xj4l — SFGate (@SFGate) October 30, 2019

This will be the Bay Area's fifth Shake Shack location as ones in Palo Alto & Larkspur already have opened & another is coming to Uptown Oakland.

The chain will arrive soon in both the marina & Westfield Mall with Shackburgers, crinkle cut fries, and some San Francisco-centric menu additions.

RELATED: Michelin-Starred Ramen Shop Opens In SF's Metreon

We'll let you know when all of these Shake Shack are set to open.