SF's Stern Grove Festival Announces 82nd Annual Free Summer Concert Lineup
April 4, 2019
The 82nd annual Stern Grove Festival has been announced at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Park. The following concerts will happen each Sunday from June 16 - August 18 & will be free to attend:
- June 16 – DIGABLE PLANETS and Bang Data
- June 23 – LOS VAN VAN and Banda Sin Nombre
- June 30 – GALACTIC and Baby & The Luvies
- July 7 – SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
- July 14 – MITSKI and Madeline Kenney
- July 21 – TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS, LEE FIELDS AND THE EXPRESSIONS
- July 28 – SAN FRANCISCO BALLET
- Aug. 4 – THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, JAMES
- Aug. 11 – PINK MARTINI, Barrio Manouche
- Aug. 18 – The Big Picnic with THE ISLEY BROTHERS
10,000 people are expected to attend each concert at the park located at 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd. & each show begins at 2 PM.
