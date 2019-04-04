SF's Stern Grove Festival Announces 82nd Annual Free Summer Concert Lineup

The 82nd annual Stern Grove Festival has been announced at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Park. The following concerts will happen each Sunday from June 16 - August 18 & will be free to attend:

June 16 – DIGABLE PLANETS and Bang Data

June 23 – LOS VAN VAN and Banda Sin Nombre

June 30 – GALACTIC and Baby & The Luvies

July 7 – SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

July 14 – MITSKI and Madeline Kenney

July 21 – TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS, LEE FIELDS AND THE EXPRESSIONS

July 28 – SAN FRANCISCO BALLET

Aug. 4 – THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, JAMES

Aug. 11 – PINK MARTINI, Barrio Manouche

Aug. 18 – The Big Picnic with THE ISLEY BROTHERS

10,000 people are expected to attend each concert at the park located at 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd. & each show begins at 2 PM.

For more visit Sterngrove.org.