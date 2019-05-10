SF's Presidio Twilight Picnic Returns For 2019

The Presidio's weekly nighttime picnic is returning for 2019 on Thursday nights as of May 16th & this year they've got something special when it comes to keeping you warm on those chilly San Francisco summer nights - warming domes.

The sixth season of Presidio Twilight extends through early September & will feature a weekly array of food trucks, fire pits, a full bar & much more. Here's the 2019 food truck lineup via off The Grid.

There's also yoga at dusk, live music under the stars, and it's free to attend. For more info head here.