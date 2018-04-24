SF's Powder Shaved Snow To Debut Alcoholic Flavors This Week

Albert Law

San Francisco's popular Powder Shaved Snow is opening a second location as part of the SPARK Social SF food truck park (601 Mission Bay Boulevard) this Saturday and they're bringing a new, alcoholic spin to their popular shaved snow. 

The rum-infused flavors of snow will be pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, and passionfruit mojito. They'll have their usual popular flavors, as well.

It's noted that the alcohol content in a shaved snow is less than a typical drink, but a few could have you feeling something.

For more, head to Eater SF.

 

