SF's Powder Shaved Snow To Debut Alcoholic Flavors This Week
San Francisco's popular Powder Shaved Snow is opening a second location as part of the SPARK Social SF food truck park (601 Mission Bay Boulevard) this Saturday and they're bringing a new, alcoholic spin to their popular shaved snow.
The rum-infused flavors of snow will be pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, and passionfruit mojito. They'll have their usual popular flavors, as well.
It's noted that the alcohol content in a shaved snow is less than a typical drink, but a few could have you feeling something.
