SF's Museum Of Ice Cream Set To Open New 'Dive-In' Bar

After arriving in San Francisco in the fall of 2017 the Museum of Ice Cream has become a mainstay near Union Square & the first permanent location for the brand. Now they've got bigger plans for their SF location with the opening of a new cafe & official word that a bar will be opening up, as well.

We got word late last year that the Museum of Ice Cream had applied for had applied for a liquor license - now we know the purpose of that would be for the new Dive-In bar built on their mezzanine level. The bar would overlook the sprinkle pool and would serve beer & wine as well as special beer & wine cocktails that would incorporate "the sweetest toppings & one-of-a-kind flavor profiles." No opening date has been set for Dive-In, but the goal is to have it open before summer.

Already open is the new Cafe 1905C that does not require the $38 ticket like the rest of the museum. Located on the museum's ground floor 1905C offers up bubble tea, fries, sweet fried dough, coffee & more. It's open Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 12:30 PM - 8 PM, Saturdays from 9:30 AM - 11 PM & Sundays 9:30 AM - 10:30 PM. It is closed on Tuesdays. For more on Cafe 1905C head here.