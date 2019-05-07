SF's Marina District To Get A New Country Western Bar With A Mechanical Bull

San Francisco seems like an odd place to open a country music bar, but that's what's replacing the space that was once Stock In Trade on Lombard St. There's actually already a country bar near there, Jaxson, but this one will be taking over a bigger space & it's coming with a mechanical bull.

Westwood comes from the mind of Kingston Wu from Burlingame is prepared to do a country music bar right and has played a part in other bars like Horsefeather, Last Rites & Trademark & Copyright. His new spot will have craft cocktails, southern food made with California ingredients, & lots of whiskey.

We'll let you know when Westwood opens. For more head to Eater SF.