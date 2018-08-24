SF's Asian Art Museum Hosting Free Screening Screening Of 'Crazy Rich Asians' This Sunday At AMC Kabuki

If you're looking to the current #1 film in the country, 'Crazy Rich Asians,' the Asian Art Museum bought out the 3 PM screening at the AMC Kabuki Theater in San Francisco's Japantown so you can see it for free!

Space is limited and you need to show up early to claim your free tickets. They're limited to two per person & they'll begin handing them out at 2 PM on Sunday.

If you have already seen the film, or plan to, hold onto your ticket stub because you can get $5 off admission at the Asian Art Museum (200 Larkin St.) + 10% off food & drinks at their new cafe. That deal is good through September 16.

The AMC Kabuki Theater is located at 1881 Post St. in San Francisco.