SF's Alamo Drafthouse Throwing Stranger Things Day Celebration Next Week

November 6th, 1983 is the date Will Byers disappeared in the first episode of 'Stranger Things' & now the date is celebrated each year as Stranger Things Day. This year you can head to the the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco to watch the final episode of season 3, 'The Battle of Starcourt' on the big screen on the evening of November 6th. You can also enjoy special themed drinks and you're encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

We're throwing one bitchin' celebration for Stranger Things day with @netflix and you're invited. So throw on your best Scoops Ahoy uniform and grab your tickets now: https://t.co/FCHdrLoze7 pic.twitter.com/w2nWMNZEjd — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) October 30, 2019

Tickets can be purchased for $5 here. If sold out, keep checking back for additional screenings.