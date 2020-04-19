SFPD Kick People Out Of Dolores Park Sunday Afternoon

People continue to gather at the SF park

April 19, 2020
After several weekends of warnings San Francisco Police began kicking people out of Dolores Park on Sunday who continued to gather despite stay at home orders.

Police got on loudspeakers to ask people to disperse.

Several people on Twitter noted there were crowds on Sunday & many came back after the police asked them to leave.

SFPD have said that they will enforce the shelter-in-place orders if continued warnings do not work.

 

