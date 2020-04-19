SFPD Kick People Out Of Dolores Park Sunday Afternoon

After several weekends of warnings San Francisco Police began kicking people out of Dolores Park on Sunday who continued to gather despite stay at home orders.

PHOTO: San Francisco police kick people out of Dolores Park on Sunday https://t.co/ipKxZnY3y7 pic.twitter.com/wezS3B0ph3 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 19, 2020

Police got on loudspeakers to ask people to disperse.

Several people on Twitter noted there were crowds on Sunday & many came back after the police asked them to leave.

Did a walk to Dolores Park for a jaunt between my shifts...people are STILL congregating in groups & NOT practicing social distancing...PEOPLE LISTEN to the cops & park rangers when they tell you to STAY AT HOME...SPECIFIC EXERCISE ONLY AT PARKS...THIS IS SERIOUS! — 3139694442 (@QuentinSandberg) April 19, 2020

Also the @SFPD left Dolores park and the crowds are back so maybe figure out a way to fix that with signs or station some cops there all day — Danielle (@gramwiches) April 19, 2020

SFPD have said that they will enforce the shelter-in-place orders if continued warnings do not work.