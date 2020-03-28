SFPD Expected To Enforce Shelter In Place Orders This Weekend

Last weekend many San Franciscans were seen ignoring shelter-in-place orders and were seen at hot spots like Dolores Park & Chrissy Field. Mayor London Breed has said that behavior must not repeat itself so San Francisco Police are expected to start enforcing the shelter-in-place orders.

'WE WILL HAVE TO ENFORCE': -- #SanFrancisco police will be patrolling overcrowded hot spots this weekend to enforce shelter-in-place orders. https://t.co/eURQfMiP8E — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 28, 2020

SFPD previously has been focused on education over enforcement.

Since #SF's Shelter In Place (SIP) order went into effect there's been a lot of confusion, misinformation, and flat out lies about how #SFPD is working to help stop the spread of #COVID19. To date, we have not cited or fined anyone. Our main focus is education - not enforcement. pic.twitter.com/x4TNEvg5w2 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 25, 2020

Police Chief Bill Scott says there's going to come a time where they have to enforce the order & that is expected to begin Saturday. He says that's "just the facts of life".

Police in other Bay Area counties have already begun enforcing the order and fines can be up to $1,000.

Bay Area officials continue to champion social distancing measures and say the order is not to be violated.