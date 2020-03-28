SFPD Expected To Enforce Shelter In Place Orders This Weekend

After people didn't listen last weekend

March 28, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
SFPD

Justin Sullivan / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Last weekend many San Franciscans were seen ignoring shelter-in-place orders and were seen at hot spots like Dolores Park & Chrissy Field. Mayor London Breed has said that behavior must not repeat itself so San Francisco Police are expected to start enforcing the shelter-in-place orders.

SFPD previously has been focused on education over enforcement.

Police Chief Bill Scott says there's going to come a time where they have to enforce the order & that is expected to begin Saturday. He says that's "just the facts of life".

Police in other Bay Area counties have already begun enforcing the order and fines can be up to $1,000.

Bay Area officials continue to champion social distancing measures and say the order is not to be violated.

 

Tags: 
San Francisco
Shelter In Place