SFPD adding extra patrols to stop Halloween gatherings, events

They will be enforcing safety guidelines

October 27, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Halloween 2020

In the wake of San Francisco's Public Health Department releasing safer Halloween guidelines for 2020, the SFPD has issued a press release noting that they'll be adding extra patrols to make sure safety guidelines are adhered to on Halloween.

While there's been no ban on trick-or-treating it is discouraged. There also won't be any city-run Halloween events this year and here's what will be shutdown by police:

  • Gatherings of more than 12 people indoors, or outdoors (unless they all live together)
  • Indoor parties with non-household members
  • Haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, or live entertainment attractions

These events would violate the state & county's public health order and are considered an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

