SFPD adding extra patrols to stop Halloween gatherings, events
They will be enforcing safety guidelines
In the wake of San Francisco's Public Health Department releasing safer Halloween guidelines for 2020, the SFPD has issued a press release noting that they'll be adding extra patrols to make sure safety guidelines are adhered to on Halloween.
SFPD increasing patrols to enforce ban on Halloween parties https://t.co/CKKfhCDj5e pic.twitter.com/MEkwluCPrC— Eater SF (@eatersf) October 26, 2020
While there's been no ban on trick-or-treating it is discouraged. There also won't be any city-run Halloween events this year and here's what will be shutdown by police:
- Gatherings of more than 12 people indoors, or outdoors (unless they all live together)
- Indoor parties with non-household members
- Haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, or live entertainment attractions
These events would violate the state & county's public health order and are considered an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.
The cops would like everyone in SF to know that they will be on the hunt for public-health rule-breakers on Saturday, and you will get in trouble if you get caught throwing an actual Halloween party. https://t.co/fDNNffxavD— SFist (@SFist) October 26, 2020