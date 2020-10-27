SFPD adding extra patrols to stop Halloween gatherings, events

In the wake of San Francisco's Public Health Department releasing safer Halloween guidelines for 2020, the SFPD has issued a press release noting that they'll be adding extra patrols to make sure safety guidelines are adhered to on Halloween.

SFPD increasing patrols to enforce ban on Halloween parties https://t.co/CKKfhCDj5e pic.twitter.com/MEkwluCPrC — Eater SF (@eatersf) October 26, 2020

While there's been no ban on trick-or-treating it is discouraged. There also won't be any city-run Halloween events this year and here's what will be shutdown by police:

Gatherings of more than 12 people indoors, or outdoors (unless they all live together)

Indoor parties with non-household members

Haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, or live entertainment attractions

These events would violate the state & county's public health order and are considered an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.