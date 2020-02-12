SFO Opening New Outdoor Observation Deck On Valentine's Day

Looking for a leisurely trip to the airport for once? This new outdoor observation deck will be open as of February 14th at SFO and you won't need a ticket, or boarding pass to get to it. So, it's open to the public (security will check you before you enter the space) and you can check it out seven days a week from 7AM - 10PM.

It's nearly 3,000 square feet and features chairs, tables, chaise lounges, potted plants and sprawling views of the airfield. There's also "bird-safe" glass panels to guard you from the wind.

No smoking is allowed on the deck, but you can bring your own food and drinks.