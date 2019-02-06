SFO Opens New Outdoor Observation Deck
February 6, 2019
On Wednesday morning, SFO unveiled a new outdoor lounge for passengers to watch jets land and takeoff. The deck is open daily from 7 AM - 11:30 PM and can be accessed by those who've utilizing terminal 3 & international terminal G.
Starting this morning @flySFO will give passengers a chance to view the airport like never before. For many, it will be a breath of fresh air.https://t.co/EzP0fzPLnV— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 6, 2019
The space is enclosed by bird-proof glass & features lounge chairs, succulent gardens, and sculptures. You're also allowed to bring food & drinks out to the lounge from nearby vendors. Smoking will not be allowed on the deck.
SFO unveils dramatic outdoor observation deck [PHOTOS> https://t.co/blsY6TtIRq pic.twitter.com/WIfd9sVjaQ— justBBfun (@justBBfun) February 5, 2019