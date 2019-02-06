SFO Opens New Outdoor Observation Deck

On Wednesday morning, SFO unveiled a new outdoor lounge for passengers to watch jets land and takeoff. The deck is open daily from 7 AM - 11:30 PM and can be accessed by those who've utilizing terminal 3 & international terminal G.

Starting this morning @flySFO will give passengers a chance to view the airport like never before. For many, it will be a breath of fresh air.https://t.co/EzP0fzPLnV — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 6, 2019

The space is enclosed by bird-proof glass & features lounge chairs, succulent gardens, and sculptures. You're also allowed to bring food & drinks out to the lounge from nearby vendors. Smoking will not be allowed on the deck.

Video of New Observation Deck At SFO Offers Fliers New Views, Breath Of Fresh Air