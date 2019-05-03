SFMOMA Hosting 'Haunted!' Horror Exhibition This Summer

The San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art has announced the ninth season of their Modern Cinema series and this year's will focus on horror films, more specifically gothic tales written by women. The exhibition kicks off on July 17th with a screening of 1931's 'Frankenstein' & continues with films each week through August 31st.

Screenings will be held at the SFMOMA’s Phyllis Wattis Theater & you'll be able to take advantage of the museum's extended summer hours on Thursday & Saturday nights when it's open until 9PM.

The series is called 'Haunted!' and it explores the extraordinary contributions made by women writers who used the genre as a framework for storytelling across literature and screenwriting.

Tickets go on sale on May 28th & are $12 for the general public. Members can get tickets for $5 up until the first day of screenings, then tickets will be $10 for them.

Here's what films will be shown:

WEEK ONE

Thursday, July 18

7:00 p.m. Frankenstein (James Whale, 1931, 71 minutes, USA)

Saturday, July 20

3:30 p.m. The Company of Wolves (Neil Jordan, 1984, 94 minutes, UK)

6:30 p.m. Interview with a Vampire (Neil Jordan, 1994, 122 minutes, USA)

WEEK TWO

Thursday, July 25

7:00 p.m. The Haunting (Robert Wise, 1963, 114 minutes, UK)

Saturday, July 27

1:00 p.m. Wuthering Heights (William Wyler, 1939, 103 minutes, USA)

3:30 p.m. Wuthering Heights (Andrea Arnold, 2011, 129 minutes, UK)

6:45 p.m. Jane Eyre (Cary Fukunaga, 2011, 120 minutes, USA and UK)

WEEK THREE

Thursday, August 1

7:00 p.m. Near Dark (Kathryn Bigelow, 1987, 95 minutes, USA)

Saturday, August 3

7:00 p.m. Picnic at Hanging Rock (Peter Weir, 1975, 115 minutes, Australia)

WEEK FOUR

Thursday, August 8

7:00 p.m. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (Ana Lily Amirpour, 2014, 101 minutes, USA)

Saturday, August 10

1:00 p.m. To Kill a Mockingbird (Robert Mulligan, 1962, 129 minutes, USA)

4:30 p.m. Beloved (Jonathan Demme, 1998, 172 minutes, USA)

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, August 15

6:00 p.m. Reflections in a Golden Eye (John Huston, 1967, 108 minutes, USA)

8:30 p.m. A Reflection of Fear (William A. Fraker, 1973, 89 minutes, USA)

Saturday, August 17

1:00 p.m. La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast) (Jean Cocteau, 1946, 93 minutes, France)

3:30 p.m. beDevil (Tracey Moffatt, 1993, 90 minutes, Australia)

7:00 p.m. Hausu (House) (Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1977, 88 minutes, Japan)

WEEK SIX

Thursday, August 22

7:00 p.m. The Handmaiden (Park Chan-wook, 2016, 145 minutes, South Korea)

Saturday, August 24

3:45 p.m. Good Manners (As Boas Maneiras) (Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra, 2018, 135 minutes,

Brazil)

7:00 p.m. The Babadook (Jennifer Kent, 2014, 94 minutes, Australia)

WEEK SEVEN

Thursday, August 22

7:00 p.m. Don’t Look Now (Nicolas Roeg, 1973, 110 minutes, UK and Italy)

Saturday, August 24

1:00 p.m. Dragonwyck (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1946, 103 minutes, USA)

3:30 p.m. The Woman in Black (James Watkins, 2012, 95 minutes, UK, USA,

Sweden and Canada)

6:00 p.m. Rebecca (Alfred Hitchcock, 1940, 130 minutes, USA)

