San Francisco Zoo Offering Free Admission On Saturday For Those Born In The Year Of The Rat

To celebrate the Lunar New Year the San Francisco Zoo will offer free admission on Saturday February 1st to those born in the Year of the Rat. So, that means if you were born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, or 2008 you're in luck.

Our annual Lunar New Year celebrations will be held on February 1-2. Soak up the ambiance of the occasion and marvel at traditional Chinese lion and folk dance performances and enjoy a Zodiac Scavenger Hunt to celebrate the #YearOfTheRat! pic.twitter.com/L14PI6LTBh — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) January 19, 2020

There will be Chinese lion & folk dance performances at 11:00AM & 1:00PM as well as a special zodiac scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.

Full schedule for Saturday Feb. 1st:

10: 15 am – Red Panda Keeper Talk

11:00 am – Chung Ngai Dance Troupe Performance (Playground)

11:45 am – Mouse House Enrichment (Exploration Zone)

12:00 pm – Agouti Enrichment (Exploration Zone)

1:00 pm – Chung Ngai Dance Troupe Performance (Playground)

2:00 pm – Animal Encounter, ARC (Exploration Zone)

You'll need to bring a valid form of ID to get your free entry.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.