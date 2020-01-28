San Francisco Zoo Offering Free Admission On Saturday For Those Born In The Year Of The Rat

January 28, 2020
To celebrate the Lunar New Year the San Francisco Zoo will offer free admission on Saturday February 1st to those born in the Year of the Rat. So, that means if you were born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, or 2008 you're in luck.

There will be Chinese lion & folk dance performances at 11:00AM & 1:00PM as well as a special zodiac scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.

Full schedule for Saturday Feb. 1st:

  • 10: 15 am – Red Panda Keeper Talk
  • 11:00 am – Chung Ngai Dance Troupe Performance (Playground)
  • 11:45 am – Mouse House Enrichment (Exploration Zone)
  • 12:00 pm – Agouti Enrichment (Exploration Zone)
  • 1:00 pm – Chung Ngai Dance Troupe Performance (Playground)
  • 2:00 pm – Animal Encounter, ARC (Exploration Zone)

You'll need to bring a valid form of ID to get your free entry.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.

