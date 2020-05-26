SF To Allow Bars And Restaurants To Use Streets, Sidewalks, Parking Lots For Dining

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city's Shared Spaces Program, which is similar to programs in San Jose, Berkeley, San Mateo and other Bay Area cities that are expected to allow bars and restaurants to utilize more outdoor space once they can open again for dining.

SF Mayor says restaurants can take over city sidewalks, parking spots, and streets https://t.co/AcdIMSgYkf pic.twitter.com/HxL4Vs1U3d — Eater SF (@eatersf) May 26, 2020

SF will allow for bars & restaurants to apply for expedited permits that will give them the ability to use non-traditional nearby outdoor space (sidewalks, parking lots, streets) for outdoor dining that allows for better physical distancing.

This means retailers could operate outside, or restaurants could set up outdoor tables or maintain space for curbside pickups.



Our Economic Recovery Task Force is working hard to develop this program and the application process will open next month.https://t.co/1TzsoP4rkt — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 26, 2020

Pick-up services will begin in these spaces for businesses that get approval and once dining is allowed again they'll move on to that.

Union Square, Yerba Buena Lane & neighborhood plazas are among what The Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA) hope to see utilized.

Representatives for districts that include the Castro & the Richmond have also been strong advocates for such a program. For more head to Eater SF.