SF To Allow Bars And Restaurants To Use Streets, Sidewalks, Parking Lots For Dining

Currently just for pick-up orders

May 26, 2020
San Francisco Market Street

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Bay Area News
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city's Shared Spaces Program, which is similar to programs in San Jose, Berkeley, San Mateo and other Bay Area cities that are expected to allow bars and restaurants to utilize more outdoor space once they can open again for dining.

SF will allow for bars & restaurants to apply for expedited permits that will give them the ability to use non-traditional nearby outdoor space (sidewalks, parking lots, streets) for outdoor dining that allows for better physical distancing.

Pick-up services will begin in these spaces for businesses that get approval and once dining is allowed again they'll move on to that.

Union Square, Yerba Buena Lane & neighborhood plazas are among what The Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA) hope to see utilized.

Representatives for districts that include the Castro & the Richmond have also been strong advocates for such a program. For more head to Eater SF.

San Francisco
