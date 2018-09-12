SF Symphony Fall Concert Series Includes Screenings Of Jurassic Park And More

The San Francisco Symphony is preparing to bring the music from some of your favorite films to life this fall with special concert/screenings.

SF Symphony’s Film & Concert Series Continues into the Fall/Winter with these Six Movie Favorites (Nightmare Before Christmas, Jurassic Park, and More) https://t.co/HxwdGHwyUR @SFSymphony pic.twitter.com/Rir49q7Lob — SF Station (@sfstation) August 29, 2018

Here's the films they'll be providing a live score to for the remainder of 2018 at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall:

Jurassic Park (conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos)

Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 8pm

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8pm

The Nightmare Before Christmas (conducted by Ted Sperling)

Friday, November 30, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 8pm

Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 8pm

Love Actually (Conductor: TBD)

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 7:30pm

Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at SFsymphony.org.