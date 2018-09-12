SF Symphony Fall Concert Series Includes Screenings Of Jurassic Park And More

September 12, 2018
The San Francisco Symphony is preparing to bring the music from some of your favorite films to life this fall with special concert/screenings.

Here's the films they'll be providing a live score to for the remainder of 2018 at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall:

Jurassic Park (conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos)

  • Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8pm
  • Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8pm
  • Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 8pm
  • Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8pm

The Nightmare Before Christmas (conducted by Ted Sperling)

  • Friday, November 30, 2018 at 8pm
  • Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 8pm
  • Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 8pm

Love Actually (Conductor: TBD)

  • Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7:30pm
  • Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 7:30pm

Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at SFsymphony.org

