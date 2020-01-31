San Francisco Street Closures Planned For Sunday To Brace For Potential 49ers Celebration

January 31, 2020
Regardless of how the game is going this Sunday evening come halftime, the city of San Francisco plans to shut down several streets beginnning at 5:15PM to brace for potential fan celebration. If the 49ers win expect revelers to enjoy the car-free streets in several areas including Mission between 21st & Cesar Chavez.

Streets are also expected to close at 24th st. between Bartlett & Potrero Ave.

Expect a large police presence in San Francisco on Sunday to keep things orderly regardless of how the game turns out.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 3:30PM on Sunday afternoon.

