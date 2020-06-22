SF Speeds Up Reopening: Nail & Hair Salons, Tattoo Shops, Outdoor Bars & More Return June 29

On Monday San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that San Francisco is accelerating its reopening process and moving the opening of several sectors of business up from mid-July to Monday June 29th.

The businesses set to reopen include:

  • Hair salons & barber shops
  • Nail salons
  • Tattoo shops
  • Museums
  • Zoos
  • Outdoor bars
  • Outdoor swimming

Mayor Breed says that San Franciscans use of maks, social distancing and staying home while sick have contributed to an earlier reopening.

