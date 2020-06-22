SF Speeds Up Reopening: Nail & Hair Salons, Tattoo Shops, Outdoor Bars & More Return June 29
Previously scheduled for mid-July
On Monday San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that San Francisco is accelerating its reopening process and moving the opening of several sectors of business up from mid-July to Monday June 29th.
BREAKING: San Franciscans can get their hair cut (THANK GOD), get their nails done, visit museums, go to the @sfzoo, get a massage, drink outside at a bar and even get a tattoo starting June 29. Which will you do? Which will you continue to avoid? https://t.co/TyaT9KhEVw— Heather Knight (@hknightsf) June 22, 2020
The businesses set to reopen include:
- Hair salons & barber shops
- Nail salons
- Tattoo shops
- Museums
- Zoos
- Outdoor bars
- Outdoor swimming
Mayor Breed says that San Franciscans use of maks, social distancing and staying home while sick have contributed to an earlier reopening.
As long as we keep meeting health indicators & receive state approval, these businesses & activities can resume June 29th w/ safety protocols:— London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 22, 2020
