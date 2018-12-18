SF Senator Reintroduces Bill That Would Keep SF And Oakland Bars Open Until 4AM

December 18, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

David Prahl | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener saw his nightlife bill get all the way to Governor Jerry Brown's desk in 2018 before its demise. Now, Wiener looks to send the same bill through the state legislature in 2019 & then new Governor Gavin Newsom would get to decide on its fate.

The bill would allow nine California cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Coachella, & Cathedral City) to extend last call hours until 4 AM (from 2 AM). Governor Brown vetoed it this past year stating there was already enough "mischief & mayhem" in those late night hours. Senator Wiener continues to push the bill so that cities can have the power to decide on nightlife hours for themselves & so that they can generate more revenue with those extra two hours.

It would be a five-year pilot program for these cities (likely beginning in 2022) & then a re-evaluation of the law would be made at the conclusion of the five years.

Senator Wiener hopes that his third try to get the new nightlife bill passed will be a charm. 

Tags: 
Scott Wiener
Nightlife Bill