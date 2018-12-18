SF Senator Reintroduces Bill That Would Keep SF And Oakland Bars Open Until 4AM

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener saw his nightlife bill get all the way to Governor Jerry Brown's desk in 2018 before its demise. Now, Wiener looks to send the same bill through the state legislature in 2019 & then new Governor Gavin Newsom would get to decide on its fate.

As we near Xmas, let’s give the gift of great nightlife. Yesterday, I introduced SB 58, allowing 9 cities to extend nightlife to 4 am. Gov Brown vetoed the same bill this year, saying it’d lead to “mischief & mayhem.” No, it won’t. It’ll lead to great nightlife. We won’t give up. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 18, 2018

The bill would allow nine California cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Coachella, & Cathedral City) to extend last call hours until 4 AM (from 2 AM). Governor Brown vetoed it this past year stating there was already enough "mischief & mayhem" in those late night hours. Senator Wiener continues to push the bill so that cities can have the power to decide on nightlife hours for themselves & so that they can generate more revenue with those extra two hours.

It would be a five-year pilot program for these cities (likely beginning in 2022) & then a re-evaluation of the law would be made at the conclusion of the five years.

The 9 cities are LA, SF, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Coachella, & Cathedral City. Each city will have power to decide locally whether to extend hours or stay as is. It’s time to move away from CA’s century-old, rigid statewide 2 am closing time. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 18, 2018

Senator Wiener hopes that his third try to get the new nightlife bill passed will be a charm.