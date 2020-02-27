SF Senator's Proposed Bill Would Pay Meth Users For Staying Clean

SB888 was proposed by San Francisco Scott Wiener this week and it's a bill that would incentivize methamphetamine users staying clean by paying them in gifty cards, or other rewards.

Facing a growing methamphetamine epidemic with few known treatments, @Scott_Wiener wants to make public funding available for programs that provide financial incentives to participants to stop using drugs.https://t.co/8aYIzPZENp — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) February 26, 2020

Noting that half off the psychiatric emergency rooms at SF General Hospital are occupied by meth users, he predicts that if the bill is passed it would save lots of money.

He says that giving people the financial incentive to stay sober would help them avoid emergency rooms and save MediCal "an enormous amount of money." The National Institute on Drug Abuse does say that this is an effective means of treatment. The SF AIDS Foundation has also had success with a similar program for years.

Currently, treatment programs are not permitted to provide kickbacks to patients and this bill would make it so contingency management is not considered a kickback. For more head to KCBS.